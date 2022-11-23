Amaze World Price Reaches $1.15 on Major Exchanges (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $61.75 million and approximately $850,659.72 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00006954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amaze World has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.54 or 0.08506164 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00473712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,788.82 or 0.29064182 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

