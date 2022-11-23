AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 176.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 68.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $385.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.20. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $693.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.