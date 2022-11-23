AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 37,428 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,428 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

