AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 28,863 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,863 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
