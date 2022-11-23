AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 440.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average is $110.82. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.