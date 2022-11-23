Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $146,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. 635,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,977,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

