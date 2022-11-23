Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 220.00% from the stock’s current price.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of DRTS opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical
About Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.