Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 220.00% from the stock’s current price.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of DRTS opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

About Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth $111,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.