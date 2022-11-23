Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 14,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

