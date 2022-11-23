AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $15.08.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
