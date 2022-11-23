AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

