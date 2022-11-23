Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,178 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

NYSE:BABA opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 189.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

