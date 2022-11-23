Algorand Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $137.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00076930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023075 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,333,106,864 coins and its circulating supply is 7,110,760,438 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

