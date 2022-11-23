Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $103.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00076299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00059108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023181 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,333,106,171 coins and its circulating supply is 7,110,759,745 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

