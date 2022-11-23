Alchemy Pay Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.03 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

