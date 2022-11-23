Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 4.2 %

TSE:AGI opened at C$12.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.95. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$12.66. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.23.

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at C$451,989.72. In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$166,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,337.68. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,989.72. Insiders have sold a total of 337,333 shares of company stock worth $3,677,456 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.