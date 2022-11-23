Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,703,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
