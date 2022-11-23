Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of Aixtron stock traded up €0.82 ($0.84) on Wednesday, reaching €29.89 ($30.50). The stock had a trading volume of 657,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.85. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a fifty-two week high of €30.04 ($30.65).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

