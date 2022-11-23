Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:APD opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $309.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

