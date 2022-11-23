Aion (AION) One Day Volume Hits $764,268.35

Aion (AION) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and $764,268.35 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00123449 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00232373 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00057263 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

