Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.29-$1.31 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.61-$5.69 EPS.
Agilent Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %
A stock opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29.
Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
