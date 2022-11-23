Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $16,806.72 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider George A. Eldridge sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $16,806.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 329,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,008. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVTE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

