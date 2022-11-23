Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $16,806.72 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider George A. Eldridge sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $16,806.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 329,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,008. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on AVTE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
