Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aedifica Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.79.
About Aedifica
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aedifica (AEDFF)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.