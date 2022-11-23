Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.79.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

