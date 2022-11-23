AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.42

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.42 and last traded at $81.29, with a volume of 5652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AECOM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,294,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in AECOM by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.