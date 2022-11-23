Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells $789,075.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $789,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.59. 48,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,780. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

