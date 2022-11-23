Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.11% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.6% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,214,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 89.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 648,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 150.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

