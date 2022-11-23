Achain Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.29 million and $77,656.11 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00025345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000309 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004826 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

