ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.00.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,710.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

