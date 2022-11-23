Acala Token Market Cap Hits $56.51 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $56.51 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,172.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010735 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00041790 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021537 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00230263 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

