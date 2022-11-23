ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $57.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $45.71 on Friday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

