ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $57.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ABM opened at $45.71 on Friday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

