Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 182.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.41% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.