98,450 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 98,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Gentex by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

GNTX opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

