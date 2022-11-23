7Pixels (7PXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25,166.73

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00020742 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $55.14 million and $25,166.73 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.4030373 USD and is down -7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,332.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

