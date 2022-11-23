47,388 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.39. The stock had a trading volume of 71,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $145.75. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $281.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

