406 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $153.60. 240,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

