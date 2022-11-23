3,833 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,558,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in AON by 37.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AON by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.91. 2,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.72. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

