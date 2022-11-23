360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Stock Performance
360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Company Profile
360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
