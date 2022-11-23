3,065 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.
Dominion Energy Price Performance
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
