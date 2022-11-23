2,355,000 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,149,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.95% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,643,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 194,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,833,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 657,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,245,822. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $47.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.