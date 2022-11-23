207,991 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.80. 37,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

