170,700 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 170,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,221,000. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.13% of Amdocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,186. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

