15,820 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.