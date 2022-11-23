15,820 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.