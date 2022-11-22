Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given New CHF 520 Price Target at Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from CHF 532 to CHF 520 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZURVY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 88,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,617. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

