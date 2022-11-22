Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $251.70.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 331.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

