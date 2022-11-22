Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies Profile

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.