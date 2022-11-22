ZClassic Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $323,022.65 and $79.39 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00245567 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

