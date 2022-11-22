Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Citigroup

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $7.80 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAO. CICC Research raised Youdao from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DAO stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.44. Youdao has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

About Youdao

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.