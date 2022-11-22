Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS YZCAY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. 2,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $44.98.
