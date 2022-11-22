XSGD (XSGD) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. XSGD has a market capitalization of $55.34 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.70 or 0.08068889 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00464020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.61 or 0.28469530 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,875,121 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

