Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,341 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

