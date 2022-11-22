Wrapped Velas Price Reaches $0.0230 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $52.40 million and $14,254.65 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.97 or 0.07971548 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.48 or 0.28331633 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02228115 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $14,054.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.