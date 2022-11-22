Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.53 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $68.53 million and approximately $97,620.53 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.97 or 0.07971548 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00469171 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.72 or 0.28785538 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,776,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,712,021,806 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,728,872 with 1,711,974,522 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03916994 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $193,268.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

